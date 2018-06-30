Police arrest 16-year-old girl for loanshark harassment

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for her suspected involvement in loansharking activities, police said on Saturday (Jun 30).

In a news release, police said they were alerted on Jun 14 to loanshark harassment at Woodlands Crescent, where the gates of several residential units were locked with bicycle locks.



Debtor notes were also left behind, according to the police.



“Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the female teenager and arrested her along Hougang Avenue 8 on Jun 28, 2018,” the news release said.

In the wake of the teenager's arrest, police have advised parents to be mindful of their children’s activities, urging them to educate their young ones to avoid falling prey to unscrupulous criminals.



“The punishments for loansharking-related offences are severe, and parents must intervene promptly should their children display tell-tale signs of being under the influence of bad company,” said police.

Under the Moneylenders Act (Revised Edition 2010), first time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment shall be fined not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000 with mandatory imprisonment of up to 5 years and mandatory caning of up to 6 strokes.