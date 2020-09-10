19-year-old suspected of cheating a deliveryman arrested

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Sep 10) after he was suspected of cheating a deliveryman into giving him payment.

In a news release, the Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to a case in which the victim, a deliveryman, was purportedly cheated by a man pretending to be a delivery customer.

"The victim was directed to deliver an item from a seller and was asked ... to make upfront payment to the seller first, under assurance that he would be paid back upon making the delivery," said police.

The victim received the item supposedly for delivery and was directed to a non-existent delivery location, the authorities said.

The man impersonating as the seller became uncontactable thereafter, they added.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the suspect with the help of CCTV images and arrested him. Investigations revealed the man may be involved in other cheating cases of a similar nature.

He will be charged in court with cheating on Friday. Anyone found guilty of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

