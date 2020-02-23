2 men arrested for assaulting, using abusive language against police officers

SINGAPORE: Two men will be charged in court on Monday (Feb 24) for assaulting and using abusive language against police officers.

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to a dispute along Jurong West Street 74 at about 4am on Saturday .

“When the two men were engaged by police officers, despite reminders by the police officers to keep peace, the two men continued to behave aggressively and violently assaulted the police officers.”

The men, both aged 26, also damaged police vehicles.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, they each face up to 15 years in jail as well as a fine or caning.

Those found guilty of vandalism face a fine not exceeding S$2,000 or a maximum of three years’ jail, as well as caning.

"The police will not tolerate such acts of violence and abuse towards public servants who are carrying out their duties," they said in the release.

“Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."