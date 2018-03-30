Police arrest 3 in raids on massage parlours, entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE: The Police have arrested three women in raids this week on public entertainment outlets and unlicensed massage parlours.

The operation, which ended on Friday (Mar 30), was against establishments in Jalan Besar, Jalan Klapa, South Bridge Road, Serangoon Road, North Bridge Road and Aliwal Street.

Three women, aged between 27 and 35, were arrested. Two are suspected of working without valid work permits while the third is believed to have offered sexual services at an unlicensed massage parlour.

Four massage parlours and three public entertainment outlets were found to have contravened licensing conditions and action will be taken against the operators, police said.

Police added that investigations are ongoing.