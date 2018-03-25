Police arrest 3 men suspected of drug-related offences at Bukit Batok coffee shop

SINGAPORE: Police arrested three men suspected of drug related offences at a coffee shop in Bukit Batok on Sunday morning (Mar 25).

A video of the incident, which was posted on Facebook page Rilek1Corner, showed one of the suspects in a yellow t-shirt lying on the floor while another in a grey shirt was slumped on his chair.







The third man, wearing a red shirt, was seen in the video speaking to police officers.

The police said they were alerted to the situation at around 10.05am at Block 279 Bukit Batok Avenue 3, and arrested the three men, aged between 55 and 56, for suspected drug offences.



Channel NewsAsia understands that a staff from the coffee shop had informed police officers who were on patrol about the situation. After conducting a search on the men, the officers found substances believed to be drugs.



One of those nabbed, a 56-year-old man, was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

