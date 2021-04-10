Police arrest 329 suspected scammers, money mules in 2-week operation; scam victims lost $9.3m

SINGAPORE: Police arrested a total of 329 suspected scammers and money mules in a two-week operation that ended on Friday (Apr 9).

The suspects, comprising 207 men and 122 women aged between 16 and 80, are believed to be involved in 534 cases of scams where victims lost more than S$9.3 million, police said in a news release on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are currently assisting with investigations for their suspected involvement in scams as scammers or money mules, it added.

The scams consist mainly of Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, China officials impersonation scams, investment scams, fake gambling platform scams and loan scams.

“The suspects are being investigated for the offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence,” police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those convicted of cheating could be jailed for 10 years and fined, while those convicted of money laundering could be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

If found guilty of carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence, the suspects could be fined up to S$125,000, jailed up to three years or both.

Police also reminded the public that it takes serious stance against anyone who may be involved in scams and that perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes,” police said.