Police arrest 4 men brawling outside Jalan Besar nightclub

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested four men involved in a brawl outside a nightclub in Jalan Besar early on Thursday morning (Mar 22). One of the men arrested was injured in the fight.

Police said they were alerted to the case of affray at around 2am. A 23-year-old man was injured and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A video of the fight, which was posted on the Fabrications About Singapore Facebook page, showed a group of people mostly dressed in black outside the nightclub.

Some of them were seen throwing punches and shoving one another.

Police investigations are ongoing.



Advertisement