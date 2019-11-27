Elderly man arrested after using hammer to hit passing vehicles

SINGAPORE: An elderly man who was using a hammer to hit passing vehicles was arrested on Wednesday (Nov 7), police said.

Police said the incident took place along Bedok North Road at 4pm.

A video posted on social media shows the man pacing the middle of the road bare-foot as traffic moved past slowly.

He hits the front of a passing lorry with a hammer as it drove by, shortly before he is tackled and pinned to the ground by police officers.

The hammer is taken from the man, who is escorted off the road.

The 66-year-old will be charged on Thursday for committing a rash act which endangers lives or the personal safety of others, police said.

No members of the public were injured in the incident.

Police added it will seek to remand the man, who is believed to be of unsound mind, at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment.

Investigations are ongoing.