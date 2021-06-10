Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from supermarket along Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jun 9) for his suspected involvement in multiple alcohol theft cases, said the police.



In a news release on Thursday, the police said it received a report on Jun 6 that alcohol was missing from a supermarket along Orchard Road.

Through follow-up investigations and the aid of CCTV cameras, officers from the Tanglin Police Division identified the man and he was arrested on Jun 9.



A total of 204 bottles of alcohol were also seized as case exhibits, said the police.

Bottles of alcohol were seized as case exhibits. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Preliminary investigations revealed the man could be involved in other similar cases of alcohol theft along Orchard Road, said police.

Investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged in court on Friday with theft in dwelling under the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

