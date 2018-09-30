Police arrest man who jumped into Rochor Canal after allegedly molesting churchgoer

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a man who allegedly molested at least one woman in a church before attempting to flee by jumping into Rochor Canal.



The molestation incident allegedly happened at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in Ophir Road on Saturday (Sep 29).

According to a source, the man fled, jumped into Rochor Canal and swam under a tunnel.

Acting on information from church staff that the man had fled towards Rochor Canal, police officers did a search and found him trying to escape.





A police officer jumped in and apprehended him in the water. A video of the scene has gone viral on WhatsApp.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 1.30pm on Saturday.

"A 26-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was subsequently arrested for using abusive words against a public servant, intentional harassment and drunkenness in public places," the police said.



The police are investigating the incident.

