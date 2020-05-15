Man arrested after molotov cocktail used to set fire to house yard

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a molotov cocktail was used to set fire to the front yard of a residential property near East Coast Road.

Authorities said in a news release on Friday (May 15) that they were alerted to the incident along Lorong M Telok Kurau at about 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The man’s identity was established through follow-up investigations by officers from Bedok Police Division.

“Investigations revealed that the man and the residents are known to each other,” police said.

The man was arrested on Friday and will be charged in court on Saturday with mischief by fire.

“Police are also looking at possible breaches of safe distancing measures committed by the man,” they said.

“The police do not tolerate such dangerous acts and blatant disregard of the law. We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them severely in accordance with the law.”

If convicted, the man faces up to seven years in prison and a fine.