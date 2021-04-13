66-year-old suspect arrested for stealing cash from 5 stalls at Bukit Merah View hawker centre

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing from five stalls at a hawker centre on Monday (Apr 12), said the police.

On Apr 12 at about 6.35am, the police were alerted to a case of theft of cash from a stall at Bukit Merah View hawker centre.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly stolen cash amounting to more than S$850 from five stalls, said the police on Tuesday.

Through ground enquiries and the aid of images from closed-circuit television and police cameras, officers from the Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man. He was arrested on the same day and cash amounting to about S$640 was recovered.

The man will be charged in court on Apr 14 with theft in dwelling and criminal trespass under the Penal Code.

The offence of theft in dwelling carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine. The offence of criminal trespass carries a jail term of up to three months and a fine of up to S$1,500.

