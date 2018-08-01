Police arrest man who threatened to blow up pawn shop outside Boon Lay MRT station

SINGAPORE: The man who threatened to blow up a pawn shop outside Boon Lay MRT station last Saturday after a failed robbery attempt has been arrested, the police said in a statement on Wednesday evening (Aug 1).

The man had entered a ValueMax pawn shop at about 4.30pm, armed with a knife and a gun believed to be a replica, and demanded that an employee hand over cash and jewellery.

When the employee refused, the man allegedly said he would blow up the shop, claiming he had an explosive device. He fled the scene after throwing an object on the counter.





Investigations found that the object only contained some electrical components, authorities had said on Saturday.



The incident prompted the closure of exit C of the MRT station near Jurong Point mall.

The pedestrian square near Jurong Point and several shops were also cordoned off. Officers could be seen walking in and out of the shop to take photos.

After the incident, police appealed to the public for information on the suspect, said to have been 1.75m tall and wearing a pink turban, blue jacket and long brown pants when he was last seen.



Police said the case has been classified under Section 4(A) of the Arms Offences Act, which carries the death penalty.

