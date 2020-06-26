Police arrest 41-year-old suspect for attempted robbery

SINGAPORE: Police on Wednesday (Jun 24) arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of attempting to rob a teenager earlier this month.

In a news release, police said that they received a report at about 7.10am on Jun 16 from an 18-year-old woman that a man had confronted her in the vicinity of Teck Whye Lane.

The man threatened to slap her when she refused to hand over her two bags, the woman reported.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division established the man’s identity through ground investigations and with the aid of surveillance cameras. He was arrested around Keat Hong Close, which is at Choa Chu Kang.

He will be charged with robbery on Friday. If convicted, he could face between three to 14 years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.