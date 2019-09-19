Police arrest 3 men suspected of robbery and assault in Geylang

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested in relation to a case of robbery with hurt along Geylang Road, police said in a news release on Thursday (Sep 19).

The authorities said they received a report from the male victim on Sep 14, saying he had been assaulted and robbed of his watch by three men.

The identities of the three suspects, aged between 32 and 45 years old, were established through investigations.

They were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday at Cantonment Road and Bedok North.

The men will be charged in court on Friday.

If convicted, they may be jailed for a term between five and 20 years, and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

