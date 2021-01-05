52 more men arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies

SINGAPORE: Fifty-two more men, aged between 16 and 65, were arrested between Dec 30, 2020 and Jan 3, 2021, for being suspected members of unlawful societies, said the police on Tuesday (Jan 5).

This means a total of 151 men have now been arrested during the police's two-week operation from Dec 21 to Jan 3 to suppress gang activities.

A total of 151 men have been arrested during the two-week operation. (Photo: SPF)

The police said on Dec 24 that they had arrested 24 men for being suspected members of unlawful societies, before another 75 men were arrested about a week later.

A man being taken away by authorities. (Photo: SPF)

"Proactive checks were conducted at various congregation hotspots, including F&B outlets and shopping malls, to keep gang activities in check," said the police in a news release.



Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven police land divisions arrested the men during the enforcement operation.

The police said they will continue to monitor the situation and conduct targeted enforcement operations to suppress gang activities that threaten public safety.



Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Another man being led away by authorities during the enforcement operation. (Photo: SPF)

"The police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take strong actions, including invoking the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act that provides for detention without trial, against anyone involved in secret society and criminal activities that threatens the public safety, peace and good order," said the police.

They also advised members of the public to steer clear of secret society activities and report those engaging in such activities to the police immediately.

