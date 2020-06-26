28 arrested for illegal gambling, vice activities in Geylang

SINGAPORE: Twenty-two men and six women were arrested during a multi-agency joint operation against illegal gambling and vice activities in Geylang, the Singapore Police Force said on Friday (Jun 26).

The suspects, aged between 21 to 68, were arrested during a two-week operation, said the police in a news release.

Led by the Bedok Police division, the operation involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and the Singapore Customs.

Twenty people - comprising 18 men and two women - were arrested for illegal gambling activities. The police seized more than S$8,900 in cash and gambling-related paraphernalia during the operation, they said.

Four women were also arrested for allegedly advertising sexual services online. They were operating from rented apartments in Geylang, said the police.

The remaining four men were arrested for suspected drug and customs-related offences. One of them is also assisting HSA with investigations into offences under the Health Products Act.

More than S$22,300 worth of contraband cigarettes and illegal medicine were also seized during the operation.

The 28 people arrested are also being investigated for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures.

"The authorities will continue to clamp down on criminal activities and those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the police said.