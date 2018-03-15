Police arrests 3 men suspected of stealing cosmetics and selling them online

SINGAPORE: Two employees and one former worker from a cosmetics company were arrested for allegedly stealing the firm's products worth S$27,000, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 15).

Police said they received a report on Mar 5 from the company saying that samples of the firm's products were being sold online illegally.

The cosmetics company, which is located along Sin Ming Road, was not identified by police.

Through extensive ground enquiries, police officers established the identities of the three men and arrested them on Mar 6 and Mar 7.



More than 200 products, including shampoos, perfumes and moisturisers worth around S$27,000 were recovered, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the online seller formerly worked at the company and was believed to have colluded with two employees to steal products from the company’s warehouse, police said.



Police investigations are ongoing. If convicted, the three men could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

