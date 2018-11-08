Police car stuck after driver 'misjudged' perimeter of driveway

SINGAPORE: A police car ended up hanging off a step onto a pedestrian footpath after an officer "misjudged the perimeter of the driveway", police said on Thursday (Nov 8) in response to a photo of the incident that had been posted on Facebook.



Police said that the incident occurred outside Changi City Point at about 5.25pm on Wednesday.

The picture was posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday, where it was shared more than 1,000 times. The picture was also posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.



Several Facebook users speculated that the incident happened after exiting the Changi City Point loading bay, adding that motorists had to make a right turn and then a 'sharp' left turn to exit the building.



Screengrab showing the exit of the loading bay at Changi City Point. (Image: Google Street View)

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the officer had misjudged the perimeter of the driveway," said the police in response to a Channel NewsAsia query, adding that no one was injured in the incident.



Investigations by the traffic police are ongoing.

