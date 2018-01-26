Police car mounts divider at Kampong Bahru Road

SINGAPORE: A police car was involved in an accident along Kampong Bahru Road on Friday (Jan 26) afternoon. No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing, the police said.

Photos circulating online show a police car stuck over a divider in wet road conditions. At least one other police car was on the scene.

(Photo: Telegram/SGRoad Blocks, Traffic News)

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the police confirmed the accident and said that they were alerted to it at 5.12pm.

Details on how the accident occurred or how many police officers were in the car were not readily available.

Channel NewsAsia has asked the police for more details.

