Police clarify claims by victim in Tampines toilet video recording case

SINGAPORE: The police on Sunday (Dec 30) clarified two points raised by the woman who had alleged that a man had filmed her while she was in the cubicle of a female washroom in Tampines.

The man, 30, was arrested on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 30), the Singapore Police Force noted that the woman, Ms Emilia Chong, has claimed that police officers who attended to her case did not arrest the man immediately but viewed CCTV footage first.

They also noted that Ms Chong had claimed that she was told the man could be let off with a warning.

"In fact, the police officers had detained the man (so that he could not run away) before proceeding to conduct preliminary investigations, which included viewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, to establish if there was prima facie evidence of the alleged offences," SPF said in a Facebook post.

"There being so, the police then proceeded to effect the arrest. These established procedures are to ensure fairness and impartiality towards all parties involved, including the alleged offender," they added.

As for Ms Chong's claim that an officer had said the man could be let off with just a warning, the police clarified that the officers had told her that the punishment for such offences could range from a stern warning to prosecution, depending on the facts of the case.

"The recommended punishment must be taken in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, and only after investigations have been completed. As such, at the point of arrest, the police officers would not have been able to determine the eventual course of action against the perpetrator."

These points have been clarified with Ms Chong, the SPF said.

"We treat all cases seriously. Anyone found to have committed an offence will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the police said.

"At the same time, justice requires us to also consider the rights of the alleged offender, and to take actions of arrest and prosecution only after appropriate investigations have been conducted," they added.