SPF warns of email scam impersonating police commissioner

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has warned the public about a fake email purportedly sent by the Commissioner of Police.

The email provided instructions to recipients to proceed to the police headquarters regarding an ongoing investigation, the police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar 31).



"If you receive such an email, do not respond to it or open the attachment(s)," SPF added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned about a fake COVID-19 email purportedly sent by him asking for "contributions and thoughts". The incident has since been reported to the police.

Mr Lee urged people not to respond to the email or provide any additional information.



The police are currently investigating the matter.

Anyone with additional information about the emails can submit it online at https://www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept confidential, SPF said.