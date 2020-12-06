94-year-old among nearly 90 people hauled up in anti-crime operation in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 94-year-old was among nearly 90 people hauled up for various offences in a multi-agency operation this week to clamp down on criminal activities in Geylang, the police said in a news release on Sunday (Dec 6).

A total of 62 men and 27 women are under investigation after the operation from Dec 1 to Dec 6, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

They include 20 men who were investigated for offences such as the suspected sale of illicit medication, suspected drug-related offences and being a member of a secret society.

Among them, four men are being investigated for offences under the Health Products Act.

"Cough syrups and assorted brands of sexual enhancement and other illegal pills with a street value of more than S$13,800 were seized," said the police.

Additionally, a 94-year-old was among 28 people investigated as part of enforcement efforts against illegal gambling. Cash amounting to more than S$69,500 and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized in the operation, police said.

A multi-agency enforcement operation targeting illegal gambling activities was conducted in December 2020. (Photo: SPF)

A 40-year-old woman was also arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, after one massage establishment was found to be operating without a valid licence.

The police also conducted an operation targeting public entertainment outlets operating illegally amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Thirty-four people were investigated for offences such as breaching COVID-19 regulations by operating public entertainment venues while prohibited to do so and failing to comply with safe distancing measures, as well as breach of public entertainment licence and liquor licence conditions.

"In this particular operation, one man and five women, aged between 16 and 42, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act," the police added.

In another case involving duty-unpaid cigarettes, a 42-year-old man was arrested and five cartons and eight packets of cigarettes seized. The amount evaded was S$500 in duty tax and S$40 in Goods and Services Tax (GST), the police said.

In an operation against illegal hawking, five people were issued with summons for hawking secondhand goods, such as clothing and shoes, in a public place without a valid licence from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing, police said.

"This operation is part of a multi-agency effort to clamp down criminal activities in Geylang," said Commanding Officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre and Deputy Superintendent of Police Lee Ting Wei.

"I am grateful for the continued support of the various enforcement agencies, which will go in a long way towards keeping Geylang safe and orderly."

The police operation, led by Bedok Police Division, was supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Land Transport Authority, Singapore Customs and SFA.