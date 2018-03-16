Police grant permits for St Patrick's Day celebrations this weekend

SINGAPORE: St Patrick's Day celebrations this weekend have been given the go-ahead and there are no restrictions on the playing of musical instruments, police said on Friday (Mar 16),

The St Patrick's Day Street Festival over the weekend has been granted a public entertainment licence while a procession permit has been issued for the St Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm.

"The St Patrick’s Day Parade is a cultural procession with no restrictions on the playing of musical instruments, similar to the Chingay Parade and Utsav Street Parade," police said in a statement.

However no foreign national flags or religious elements should be displayed, as part of the permit conditions, police said.



The parade will cover a distance of about 300m near Boat Quay and will take place on pedestrian walkways. There will be no road or lane closures for the celebrations.



Police added that street festival and parade are cultural celebrations organised by the Irish community in Singapore and Singapore River One, a not-for-profit organisation working to increase the vibrancy of the Singapore River precinct.



Advertisement

Advertisement



