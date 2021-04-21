Police appeal for information on 16-year-old boy missing since Apr 8

SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Apr 8.

Muhammad Hamizan Salam was last seen at 993B Yio Chu Kang Road, which is the address for Pertapis Children's Home, on Apr 8 at about 6.30am, said the police in a news release on Wednesday (Apr 21).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police has requested anyone with information to call its hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.



All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the authorities.