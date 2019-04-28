Police investigate 12 for suspected involvement in e-commerce scams, commercial crime offences

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 12 people for their suspected involvement in e-commerce scams and commercial crime-related offences, the authority said on Sunday (Apr 28).



The seven men and five women, aged between 25 and 55, were identified following an enforcement operation conducted on Apr 24 and Apr 25.



The suspects are believed to be involved in 23 cases where victims lost more than S$38,000, the police said.



Five of the suspects are believed to have allowed their bank accounts to be used by criminals to facilitate scams and are being investigated for the offence of money laundering.



One suspect is being investigated for forgery, while another suspect is being investigated for cheating.



Those found guilty of forgery face up to four years’ jail and a fine while those found guilty of cheating face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.



Those found guilty of money laundering face up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine of up to S$500,000.



The five remaining suspects are being investigated for criminal breach of trust or criminal breach of trust as a servant under the Penal Code. The offences carry a punishment of imprisonment which may extend to seven years or 15 years respectively, in addition to a fine.



“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions,” the police said.