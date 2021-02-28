Police investigate 216 people for suspected involvement in scams

SINGAPORE: A total of 216 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams, said the police on Saturday (Feb 27).

The suspects, comprising 145 men and 71 women, are aged between 16 and 73.

They are believed to be involved in 467 cases of scams as scammers or money mules, in which victims purportedly lost more than S$3.48 million, said the police in a news release.

The scams comprise mainly of Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, credit-for-sex scams, China official impersonation scams, fake gambling platform scams and loan scams.

The investigation follows a two-week operation conducted between Feb 12 and Feb 26.

OFFENCES

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence, said the police.

Anyone found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

Carrying on a business providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

The police said it "takes a serious stance" against anyone who may be involved in scams, adding that perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," said the police.