50 people investigated for breaching COVID-19 rules at unlicensed 'KTV-concept' outlets

SINGAPORE: Fifty people are being investigated for alleged breaches of COVID-19 regulations at multiple unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets, police said on Tuesday (Aug 3).

The investigations follow police enforcement operations at 78 public entertainment outlets and 76 massage establishments conducted over the past week.

During the operations, police raided the "KTV-concept outlets" at five locations along North Bridge Road, Outram Road, Kallang Avenue, Ubi Road 1 and Geylang Lorong 13.

Four men, aged between 24 and 46, are also being investigated for alleged public entertainment and liquor control offences. They are suspected of managing the unlicensed public entertainment outlets, said police.

An unlicensed public entertainment outlet along Kallang Avenue. (Photos: SPF)

MASSAGE ESTABLISHMENTS

In addition, 15 massage establishments are suspected of breaching various COVID-19 rules and committing offences under the Massage Establishments Act.

At two establishments, officers found masseuses and customers allegedly not wearing masks while massage services were being provided, said police.

A 10-day closure order and S$1,000 fine will be issued against the two businesses, while the customers will be fined S$300 for breaching safe management measures.

Police investigations against 34 people, comprising massage establishment operators, masseuses and customers, are also ongoing.

"The police have been consistently taking enforcement action at massage establishments and illegal KTVs to suppress vice and other illegal activities," said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release.

An unlicensed public entertainment outlet along Ubi Road 1. (Photo: SPF)

SPF advised the public and businesses to take the safe management measures seriously.

"The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."

Under the Massage Establishments Act, those guilty of providing massage services in an establishment without a licence can be jailed for up to two years, fined S$10,000 or both. For breaching prescribed rules and conditions, they can be fined up to S$5,000. The penalties are raised for repeat offenders.

People who fail to comply with safe distancing measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

Supplying liquor or providing public entertainment without a valid licence carries a fine of up to S$20,000 for each offence.