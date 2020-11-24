Man investigated for allegedly stealing Budget 2020 grocery vouchers, lodging false police report

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man is being investigated by the police for allegedly stealing Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from his co-tenant and lodging a false police report.

The man lodged a police report on Nov 9 claiming that his grocery vouchers, together with his co-tenant's vouchers, were missing.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to have received two sets of vouchers in the letterbox of his residence, one each for himself and his co-tenant," said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Nov 24).



"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV cameras, officers from Central Police Division and Clementi Police Division established that the man was suspected to have stolen his co-tenant’s vouchers and allegedly lied to his co-tenant that he did not receive any vouchers."

To avoid suspicion by his co-tenant, the man allegedly lodged a false police report claiming that his set of vouchers had also been stolen and misused.

Police investigations are ongoing.



Anyone convicted of theft can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both. For giving any information which a person knows to be false to a public servant, that person can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The police also reminded the public that police resources can be put to better use dealing with real crimes and emergencies instead of investigating false reports or false information.

Those who lodge false police reports will "face serious consequences under the law", said the police.



In October, the Ministry of Finance said the grocery vouchers had been mailed out to 150,000 Singaporeans to help with their household expenses.

