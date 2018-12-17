Police investigating 'stolen' trolleys at FairPrice store in Holland Drive

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice said on Monday (Dec 17) that the police have launched an investigation after all the shopping carts from its store in Holland Drive went missing.

A police report was lodged on Friday over the missing trolleys from its store at Block 36 Holland Drive, a FairPrice spokesperson said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

"We are unable to provide further comment on this matter until the authorities have completed their investigations," the spokesperson added.

FairPrice's statement comes after a photo of a notice to FairPrice customers regarding the missing trolleys was circulated on the Internet on Sunday.

The notice read: "We are sorry to inform you that all our trolleys have been stolen. Police report has been made. Sorry for any inconvenience cause. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

To grapple with the problem of missing trolleys, FairPrice in 2016 launched a Trolley Enforcement Project to educate users about responsible use.

In 2015, FairPrice lost about 1,000 trolleys, costing the company more than S$150,000 in trolley replacements, repairs and manpower required for retrieval of abandoned trolleys.