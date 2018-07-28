Police investigate 'suspicious object' outside Boon Lay MRT station, area cordoned off

SINGAPORE: A "suspicious object" was found outside Boon Lay MRT station on Saturday afternoon (Jul 28), prompting the police to cordon off an area outside exit C of the station near Jurong Point mall.

In a Facebook post, police said they were dealing with an "incident" at about 4.30pm, and advised the public to avoid the area.

In an update at about 6.10pm, the police said nothing incriminating was found after conducting checks on the object.

"Exit C of Boon Lay MRT Station is now reopen for public access. Members of the public are advised not to speculate on the incident. Investigations are ongoing," said the police.



No details were given about what the suspicious object was, but police were seen dragging a luggage bag to the middle of a pedestrian square outside Jurong Point.

Train operations were not affected, said the police.



Armed police were at the scene and some were seen inspecting objects on the ground.

Several shops, including Mr Bean and Value Max pawn shop near the pedestrian square were cordoned off.

Armed police seen near exit C of Boon Lay MRT station on Jul 28, 2018.

Pedestrian square in front of some shops near Boon Lay MRT station cordoned off.

Users on social media reported that people were being diverted away from the area between Boon Lay MRT and Jurong Point.



@ChannelNewsAsia do y’all know what’s happening at Boon Lay MRT? pic.twitter.com/VQkursIQ7r — Noel Sebastian (@noelsebastian13) July 28, 2018



