Police reports lodged against Telegram chat group 'SG Nasi Lemak', investigations ongoing

SINGAPORE: Police said on Friday (Oct 4) that they have received reports against the Telegram chat group "SG Nasi Lemak" and that investigations are ongoing.

The chat group, which is no longer accessible, is said to have had tens of thousands of members, some of whom shared obscene photos and videos of women.

Word of the Telegram group first surfaced after several women reported finding their photos shared on the platform.

On Sep 30, Twitter user Darcel Anastasia wrote that she had been "mentioned" in the chat group and appealed for those with information about the post to contact her.

She also uploaded a purported screengrab of the chat with the image of a woman in it. The screen capture showed that there were 44,637 members at the time.

A screengrab posted on Twitter by user Mishap_bella also showed that the chat had more than 44,000 members. However, according to the image, the chat was blocked on the user's iPhone because "it was used to spread pornographic content".



On Thursday, another social media user Chels wrote a Twitter thread about her brush with a member of the SG Nasi Lemak chat.

She said her Telegram username had been tagged in an obscene video posted in the group and that the user who had tagged her then asked for "more videos and photos".

The user called the experience a "nightmare", with people adding her on Facebook and Instagram, and discussing where she worked.



"The police would like to advise members of the public that the circulation of obscene materials is an offence under Section 292 of the Penal Code," the authorities said in the statement.

"Anyone who transmits by electronic means any obscene materials may be liable to a jail term of up to three months, or fine, or both," they added.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online. All information will be kept strictly confidential.