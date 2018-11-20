Police investigate The Online Citizen over 'serious allegations' made in article

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating socio-political website The Online Citizen (TOC) for criminal defamation over allegations made in an article published in September.

The article, titled "The take away from Seah Kian Ping’s Facebook post", made "serious allegations that the Government’s highest officers are corrupt and that the Constitution has been tampered with", said the police on Tuesday (Nov 20) in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



A report has been lodged against TOC and the author of the article, police confirmed.

The article, written by Mr Willy Sum, has since been removed from TOC's website.

"The police are investigating this for the offence of criminal defamation. Electronic equipment such as laptops and handphones were seized in relation to the case," said the police statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, TOC said in a Facebook post that it will be "on hiatus for the time being" as the police investigate an alleged offence of criminal defamation.

TOC added that five police officers were at the residence of TOC chief editor Terry Xu on Tuesday morning, when electronic equipment such as a desktop computer, laptops and mobile devices were seized.



"No confirmed date of return has been given as investigation will take some time to conclude," said TOC.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Mr Xu for comment.