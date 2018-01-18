Police investigate video of bus driver verbally abusing parking warden

SINGAPORE: The police have launched an investigation into video footage that shows a bus driver hurling verbal abuse at and threatening to punch a parking warden.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Jan 18) that the incident happened at Marina View Link and that the officer is an "LTA outsourced parking warden".

The case has been reported to the police, the spokesperson added.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the police report was lodged on Tuesday.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the parking warden asking the bus driver to move his vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bus was parked along a double yellow zig-zag line. Under traffic laws, vehicle are prohibited from stopping there at all times.

The video shows the bus driver seemingly begin to drive away. But he soon stops the vehicle, steps out and begins hurling threats, insults and vulgarities at the parking warden.

Some of the threats made by the man include "Don't make me punch your face".

The parking warden responded by saying he was just doing his job.

It is unclear how the video was leaked. It was uploaded by Facebook user Abdul Aleem Mohamed Saffrollahkahn on Wednesday morning, but has since been taken down.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to LTA for more information.