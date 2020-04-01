Police investigating 2 Singaporeans for taking part in public assembly without permit

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating two Singaporeans for allegedly taking part in a public assembly without a permit.

Providing details to the media on Wednesday (Apr 1), police said officers also seized electronic devices like laptops and mobile phones in relation to the case.

Police said they had received reports about a Facebook post showing photos of an incident on Mar 13, where an 18-year-old woman held placards with the words “PLANET OVER PROFIT”, “SCHOOL STRIKE 4 CLIMATE” and “ExxonMobil KILLS KITTENS&PUPPIES” against the building sign of Harbourfront Tower One.

While investigating the incident, police said it established that a 20-year-old man had held a placard in a separate incident on Mar 13 with the words “SG IS BETTER THAN OIL @fridays4futuresg” in front of Toa Payoh Central Community Club and Toa Payoh Neighbourhood Police Centre.



"The photo of the man holding the placard was circulated on social media," police said.

The photo was posted on an Instagram page titled fridays4futuresg, which according to the accompanying caption is a youth movement advocating "more ambitious climate policies to meet net-zero emissions by 2050 and secure a liveable future".

"Both of them did not apply for the necessary police permit before carrying out their activities," police said, stating that organising or participating in a public assembly without a permit in Singapore is an offence under the Public Order Act.



"The Speakers’ Corner is the proper avenue for Singaporeans to express their views on issues that concern them, and to allow Singaporeans to conduct public assemblies without the need for a permit, subject to certain conditions being met."



More than 1,700 had turned up at Singapore's first Climate Rally at Hong Lim Park last September.

