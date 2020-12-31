Police investigating 230 people suspected to be involved in scams

SINGAPORE: A total of 230 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams as scammers or money mules, the police said on Thursday (Dec 31).

This followed a two-week enforcement operation conducted between Dec 19 and Dec 30 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.



The 230 people assisting with investigations comprise 151 men and 79 women, aged between 16 and 66.

The suspects are believed to be involved in 388 cases of scams, comprising mainly of Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, social media impersonation scams, as well as fake gambling platform and loan scams.

The victims purportedly lost more than S$2.9 million, said the police.



"The suspects are being investigated for the offence of cheating or money laundering," the police said.



Anyone found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. If found guilty of money laundering, offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to S$500,000.



"The police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," they said in the news release.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to illegal transactions."

