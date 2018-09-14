Police investigating 3 separate cases of people lodging false reports

SINGAPORE: The police said on Friday (Sep 14) they are investigating three people suspected of having lodged false reports over the last two weeks.

In the first case reported on Aug 28, a 46-year-old man claimed to have been robbed along Marsiling Lane two days before.

He alleged that an unknown man had threatened him with a sharp object and robbed him of S$700 in cash before fleeing.

However, officers found several inconsistencies in his report. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had misplaced the money and lodged the report to account for it to his wife, the police said.

In the second case reported last Saturday, a 27-year-old man claimed his motorcycle had been stolen along Woodlands Ring Road.

The police said they found he had loaned the motorcycle to his friend, but lodged a report because he was concerned that his friend might have committed offences while using his vehicle and did not want to be implicated.

A third case reported on Tuesday also involved a motorcycle that was said to be stolen. The 25-year-old man who lodged the report said his vehicle had been stolen from a multistorey car park at Whampoa Drive.

Officers found several inconsistencies in his account, and after further investigation, discovered that he had sold his motorcycle to a buyer via Carousell but had not transferred ownership of the vehicle.

He is believed to have lodged a false report as the buyer had committed multiple traffic offences using the motorcycle, police said.



Investigations against all three men are ongoing.

"The police would like to remind the public that police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating into false reports or false information," they said in the news release.

"Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law."

Anyone convicted of giving any information he knows to be false to a public servant may be jailed up to a year and fined up to S$5,000.