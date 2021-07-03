Police investigating 334 people after scam victims cheated of more than S$9 million

SINGAPORE: A total of 334 people are currently assisting with police investigations for their suspected involvement in scams where victims lost more than S$9.23 million.



The 225 men and 109 women are believed to have been involved as scammers or money mules in 872 reported cases of scams, the police said on Saturday (Jul 3).



These scams comprise mainly of business email impersonation scams, tech support scams, Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, government officials impersonation scams, China officials impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams, fake gambling platform scams and loan scams.



The suspects, aged between 14 and 72, are being investigated for the offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence, said the police.



The investigations follow a two-week islandwide enforcement operation by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions that started on Jun 19.



Those found guilty of cheating face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine while those found guilty of money laundering face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.



The offence of carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine not exceeding S$125,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both.



The police said they take a “serious stance” against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.



“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes,” added the police.



For more information on scams, members of the public can visit the Scam Alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.



Anyone with information on such scams may also call the Police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online. All information will be kept strictly confidential.