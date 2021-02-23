Police investigating 88 people for breaching COVID-19 rules in 2 separate incidents

SINGAPORE: Eighty-eight people are under investigation for allegedly flouting COVID-19 safe distancing measures in two separate incidents, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 23).



The police said they received information on a gathering in an office unit along Genting Lane on Feb 6, and found 48 men and 17 women allegedly drinking and socialising there.



In a separate incident, the police conducted a raid on a residence unit along Emerald Hill Road on Feb 19, and rounded up 14 men and nine women who were allegedly drinking, smoking and singing.



Scene photo from the residential unit along Emerald Hill Road. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

A 23-year-old Chinese national who was suspected to be working as a server at the party, was found without a valid work permit. He was arrested for contravention of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, said the police.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$20,000, or both.



"For both incidents, public entertainment and liquor were believed to be provided without a valid licence," said the police.

They added that a 30-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, believed to be the respective “operators” of the units along Genting Lane and Emerald Hill Road will be investigated for providing public entertainment and liquor without a valid licence.



Karaoke equipment and supplies of alcohol were seized as case exhibits, the police said.



The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to $20,000.



Case exhibits seized from the residential unit along Emerald Hill Road. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

​​​​​​​

“Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously. For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both,” the police said.



“The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against illicit activities. Those found engaging in illicit activities, or in breach of safe distancing measures, will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.”

