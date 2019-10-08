Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy near Depot Road

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating an accident on Saturday (Oct 5) involving a 3-year-old boy and a car near Depot Road.

The boy was taken to the National University Hospital for injuries, police said in a statement.

Dashboard camera footage uploaded on social media showed the boy and a woman walking along the pavement outside Sri Ruthra Kaliamman Temple.

The boy starts running towards the road as the woman chases after him. As he crosses the road, he is knocked down by an oncoming car. The car continues to move with the boy underneath it.

Once it moves off the woman rushes over to check on the child, who attempts to get on his feet.



The accident occurred at about 6.30pm. Police said they were alerted to the case at about 10.30pm on the same day.



