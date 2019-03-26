Police investigating after online comments made about throwing an egg at Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The police are probing online comments made about throwing an egg at Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam.

A police report was lodged on Mar 19 against a 20-year-old netizen who had left a comment on a Facebook post “suggesting that he wanted to throw an egg” at the minister, the police told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Mar 26).

“A 47-year-old netizen subsequently responded to the comment to provide information on the Minister’s upcoming meet-the-people session,” police added.

Both men are assisting the police with investigations for the offence of communicating an electronic record to incite violence under Section 267C of the Penal Code.

“The Police take such threats seriously, and will carry out investigations accordingly,” police said.

The comments were made on a Channel NewsAsia Facebook post related to the controversy surrounding a statement made by Australian senator Fraser Anning in the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque massacre.

Mr Anning had blamed the mosque attacks in New Zealand on Muslim immigration, which subsequently drew international condemnation including by Mr Shanmugam, who had described Mr Anning's comments as "sickening" and "unacceptable".

The Australian senator was further thrust into the spotlight after a video showing him being hit on the head with an egg went viral. The clip also showed him punching the teenager - subsequently dubbed Egg Boy - who hit him.

