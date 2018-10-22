Police investigating after National Football League referee taken to hospital after match incident

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a case of voluntarily causing hurt that took place during a National Football League (NFL) Division One game on Sunday (Oct 21) at Yishun stadium.

The person injured was the match referee and he sustained a minor injury to the neck.

Advertisement

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the police said it was alerted at 6.42pm to a case of voluntarily causing hurt.

“A 37-year-old was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital,” it added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A Channel NewsAsia reader said he was at the stadium and witnessed a player "manhandle the referee during the game and there was a commotion soon after".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The referee was injured and could not continue to officiate the game. He was then replaced by another referee. Police and ambulance were called in to attend to the matter," he added.



A quick check on the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) website showed that an NFL match between Katong FC and Gymkhana FC kicked off at 5pm at Yishun Stadium on Sunday.

Last year, an NFL Division One match between the Singapore Armed Forces Sports Association and Yishun Sentek Mariners ended in a mass brawl, with social media footage showing players throwing punches at each other.

The FAS-affiliated NFL is Singapore’s second-tier football league after the professional Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the FAS for comment.