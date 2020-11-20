Police investigate man for allegedly lodging false report of robbery

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man is being investigated for allegedly lodging a false report that he was robbed, said the police in a news release on Friday (Nov 20).

The man had lodged a report at about 10am on Thursday alleging that he had been robbed by two unknown men near Geylang Lorong 18 at about midnight.

The police detected several inconsistencies in the man’s account, with preliminary investigations suggesting that he had provided false information to them by claiming that he had been a victim of robbery.

Police investigations against the man are ongoing.

For giving any information which he knows to be false to a public servant, the man can be jailed for up to a year, or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

"The police would like to remind the public that police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating into false reports or false information," said the news release.

"Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law."