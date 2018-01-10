Police investigating man who kicked, slapped 5-year-old boy at minimart

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a case in which a five-year-old boy was kicked and slapped by a stranger at a minimart in Sengkang.

The police said that they received a report last Saturday (Jan 6) that the boy was slapped by an unknown man at Block 182A, Rivervale Crescent.

The boy's mother, known as Vivien Chan on Facebook, posted on Tuesday that her youngest son Javion was "attacked by a man for no apparent reason" while at the minimart with the family's domestic helper at about 9am.

Closed-circuit television footage that Ms Chan shared on Facebook shows a man in a blue T-shirt paying for some groceries at a minimart.

As he is leaving, he kicks the young boy, who is riding an e-scooter, on his back. The man appears to walk off, but then returns to slap the boy on the face.

When the helper returned home, she informed Ms Chan and her husband of the incident, Ms Chan said.

The couple attempted to look for the man around the neighbourhood but were unsuccessful. At this point, they called the police to file a report, she wrote.

That evening, after taking their son to the hospital to assess his injuries, she and her husband came across the attacker, followed him home and called the police again.

Police said that the case has been classified as voluntarily causing hurt, which is a "non-arrestable offence".

Officers have interviewed the man and have engaged the parents of the boy to provide updates on the case, they added.

Investigations are ongoing.

"The police take a serious view of such incidents involving vulnerable victims like children and the elderly, and will not hesitate to take action against the perpetrator," said the police.