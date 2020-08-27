Police investigating 4 Myanmar nationals for taking part in public assembly without permit

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating four Myanmar nationals for taking part in a public assembly without a police permit, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Aug 27).

The incident took place in the vicinity of Tagore Industrial Park.

The four Myanmar nationals, all men, had participated in a public assembly in support of a Myanmar political party, said the police, without providing the name of the party.

The police added the investigation was in response to a police report lodged on Aug 27.

"The police would like to remind foreigners visiting, working or living in Singapore that they should not use Singapore as a platform to further their political causes," said SPF.

SPF added that foreigners must also abide by Singapore's laws.

Public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act. Organising or participating in one without a police permit is illegal.

The police will also not grant any permit for assemblies organised by or involving non-Singaporeans that advocate politcal causes of other countries.

Action will be taken against any person who organises or participates in an unlawful public assembly, said SPF.