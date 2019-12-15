Police investigating NTU student for making false assault report

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating a 19-year-old student from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) for making a false report over an alleged assault on campus, the authorities said on Sunday (Dec 15).

At about 1.45am, the NTU Students’ Union (NTUSU) published an Instagram Story advising members to stay indoors for their own safety after a “reported case of assault” on campus.

In response to queries sent at 3.30am, police sent a statement to CNA at 9.50am which urged the public to refrain from speculation to “avoid causing unnecessary alarm”.



“On Dec 14, 2019 at 6.24pm, the police were alerted to a case of an alleged assault on a female NTU student along Nanyang Walk,” the statement said.

“Investigations subsequently revealed that the 19-year-old student had provided false information to the police and the alleged assault did not occur. The police are investigating her for providing false information.”

The statement added: "The police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from commenting or speculating on the case so as to avoid causing unnecessary alarm."

The police statement came as speculation on the incident emerged overnight.



Online platforms such as Mothership cited hall residents in NTU as saying that “loud noises” were heard around midnight. One of the sounds heard was like a “shotgun”, the report added.

In response to queries by CNA, police said that Gurkhas were deployed for this incident.



An NTU spokesperson said the university was assisting the police with their investigations and assured students about their safety on campus.

"We would like to assure the NTU community that there is no cause for concern about their safety on campus," the spokesperson told CNA.

"The university is reaching out to affected students to provide them with the necessary care and support from the university's pastoral care team. The university is assisting the police and will not be able to comment further."

