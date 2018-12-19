Police probing online post claiming unknown man tried to pick up a child from Maple Bear

SINGAPORE: Police said on Wednesday (Dec 19) that a report has been filed in relation to an online post claiming that an unknown man tried to pick up a child at a Maple Bear childcare centre near Tiong Bahru.

"The police are aware of an online post regarding an unknown man who allegedly attempted to pick up a child from Maple Bear Singapore childcare centre on Havelock Road on 18 December 2018," the authorities said in a statement.

"The police confirm a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing," they added.

The post, which was uploaded to the Tiong Bahru Village Facebook page on Tuesday night, was written by someone claiming to be a friend of the child's mother. The Facebook user wrote that the man had given the child's name - a "rather unique name" - to the workers at the childcare centre and the girl was then brought out.

"(She) could not recognise him and started crying. He did not manage to pick her up," the post said.

The user also said that the girl's parents did not recognise the man and that a police report had been made.

When contacted, Maple Bear declined to comment as the claims made in the Facebook post were still under investigation.



The police said they "treat such incidents seriously", but also urged members of the public "not to speculate or spread unsubstantiated information which may generate unnecessary public alarm".

They added that anyone with more information may contact the authorities via their hotline at 1800-255-0000, their website at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or the SGSecure app.