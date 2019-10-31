Police investigating teens who sent video of false chopper attack on Instagram

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating three teenagers for sending a false message through an Instagram story in which they tagged the Singapore Police Force's account.

In a media release on Thursday (Oct 31), police said they were alerted to the message on Oct 28 at about 11.50pm.

The Instagram story depicted a male teenager wielding a chopper at another male teenager.

Officers from Jurong Police Division arrested the three teenagers - aged between 17 and 19 - the next day.

"Investigations revealed that the teenagers were playing among themselves and were not in any immediate or imminent danger," said the police.

"The teenagers had uploaded the video and tagged Singapore Police Force for fun."

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of sending a false or fabricated message could be jailed for up to three years, fined a maximum of S$10,000, or both.

