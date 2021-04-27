Police investigating woman who made comments about race in viral video

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating an incident involving a woman who made comments in a video about the race of commuters on an MRT train.



In the video circulating on social media, the woman is seen asking people off camera about their race.

"Malay, is it? Okay, no wonder," said the woman when a commuter responded she was Malay. A male voice is then heard, saying: "Racist."

Later in the video, the woman added that she would "never mix around with you guys because you are so different".

Responding to CNA queries, the police on Tuesday (Apr 27) confirmed that reports had been lodged and a 57-year-old woman was assisting with investigations.

