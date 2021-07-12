Police investigating man for allegedly making false report claiming he was robbed

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old man is being investigated after he allegedly made a false report saying he had been robbed, police said on Monday (Jul 12).

Authorities said they received a report on Jul 8 at about 10.25pm, where the man claimed to have been robbed by two unknown men along Toh Guan Road East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers had “detected several inconsistencies between the man’s account and the CCTV footages” during the investigation, police added.

“Investigations revealed that the man had allegedly provided false information to the police and was not a victim of the reported crime,” they said.

Police investigations against the man are ongoing.

If convicted of giving false information which he knows to be false to a public servant, the man could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The police would like to remind the public that police resources can be put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating into false report or false information,” they said.

“Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law.”